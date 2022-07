I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO