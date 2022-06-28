ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chaos wins the Weekend Warrior Tournament

By Keith Phillips
vicksburgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaos Flag Football Team is now the Weekend Warrior Tournament Champions after going 4-1 over the weekend...

vicksburgnews.com

williamsonhomepage.com

Three-star Beech WR decommits from Vanderbilt

Less than 24 hours after landing a commitment from one Middle Tennessee wideout, another asked to be released from his national letter of intent. Three-star Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige announced via social media on Wednesday that he was decommiting from Vanderbilt and pursuing other recruiting options nearly five months after picking the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

MTSU Mourns Death of University Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr.

Middle Tennessee State University alum and Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr. died on the evening of June 28 at his home in Brentwood. He was 57 years old. In a press release, Freeman’s family described his death as “a serious illness” and asked for prayers and privacy as they mourn.
Nashville, TN
1029thebuzz.com

There’s one BIG shark in Nashville….

For another day. Its actually in Smynra too. For the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel , Discovery Channel is launching two Shark blimps. The one launched from Smyrna will make its way to Atlanta before heading to the East Coast. Full story here.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Churches Go Last: An Influx of Wealth Has Remade 12South

Today’s young, wealthy, white 12South is a snapshot of New Nashville. Regional and national chains offer paleo pastries and $60 spun-cotton T-shirts to passersby. Artist Adrien Saporiti’s riff on the Tennessee flag is one of Nashville’s most popular Instagram photo ops, his uplifting tagline “I Believe in Nashville” inspiring merch and copycat murals throughout the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Sunday Supper to return at The Harpeth Hotel

MADE SOUTH is partnering with James Beard and award-winning chef and Food Network star Maneet Chauhan to bring an intimate, upscale dining experience to downtown Franklin’s The Harpeth Hotel. Chauhan will be joined by The Harpeth Hotel’s Executive Chef Thomas Tuggle and guest Chef Edward Lee to create a...
FRANKLIN, TN
#Football Team
mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Recently opened restaurants in the Jackson area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Jackson from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #4. The Cleaners by Pizza Shack – Rating: 3.5 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar – Address: 237 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042 – […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRN

Explosion in the sky?

Loud boom over Mt. Juliet could be a meteor strike. Blue Alert suspect located following officer-involved …. Anniversary party turns violent over chicken dispute. Concerns over Nashville hosting 2024 Republican National …. Healthcare employee attacked by co-worker. Suspect faces felony evading arrest charge. Officer-involved shooting suspect killed by Kentucky …
NewsBreak
Sports
WLBT

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
VICKSBURG, MS
WSMV

Manhunt rattles Madison neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday night was a sleepless one for some people in a Madison neighborhood after a man accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer was seek walking down their street. Samuel Edwards can be seen on a Ring doorbell camera carrying two rifles shortly after he opened...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man shot in head outside wedding party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WSMV) - Police said four people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late Saturday night. The Minneapolis Police Department told KARE 11 officers from the University of Minnesota Police and Minneapolis Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a “chaotic scene.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJTV 12

Jackson State leaders react to P. Diddy’s $1M pledge

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders and students of Jackson State University (JSU) reacted to Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ $1 million pledge to the university during Sunday night’s BET Awards. Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Soon after receiving the award, he acknowledged two HBCUs, Howard State University and Jackson State […]
JACKSON, MS
Axios Nashville

3 private pools to rent near Nashville

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of nearby options pops up. 1. Pink Door Pool HouseHost your next party at this in-ground pool and private pool house apartment. Location: Southeast NashvilleCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests)Number of guests: Up to 18 Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com...
NASHVILLE, TN

