Chaos wins the Weekend Warrior Tournament

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of nearby options pops up. 1. Pink Door Pool HouseHost your next party at this in-ground pool and private pool house apartment. Location: Southeast NashvilleCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests)Number of guests: Up to 18 Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com...
