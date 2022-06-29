ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ask a master gardener: How to grow peaches in Vermont

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

By Bonnie Kirn Donahue, UVM Extension Master Gardener

Peaches are one of the more surprising fruits that grow in Vermont. Easy to pick and fantastically juicy, peaches are beautiful, fuzzy globes to look forward to each summer.

Growing peaches is often associated with warmer climates, such as Georgia or South Carolina, as well as Pennsylvania, New Jersey and other mid-Atlantic states. Vermont’s U.S. Department of Agriculture’s cold hardiness zones are on the cold-end of the peach-growing spectrum, ranging from 3a to 5b across the state. Luckily, certain varieties of peaches have been adapted to grow in cooler climates, and in some cases, can be grown here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2JeQ_0gP2vD1L00
Courtesy UVM Extension

Two varieties that do well in cooler climates are “Reliance” and “Contender.” “Reliance” was developed in New Hampshire and is known for its reliable cold hardiness. “Contender” is known for its high quality fruit, though is potentially not as cold-hardy as “Reliance.”

Because Vermont is fairly cold for peach growing, site selection is very important. It may be easier to grow peaches in parts of the state that have milder winters and warmer weather although the right microclimate in cooler areas can have a positive impact. Choose a warm site with plenty of sun and protection from wind. Peaches like soil that is well-drained. Be sure to pick a site that has enough space for each tree to grow. A peach tree will grow approximately 15-20 feet wide and tall and will need at least that amount of space per tree.

Unlike apples, peaches are self-fruitful or self-pollinating, meaning that they do not require a second tree to pollinate and produce fruit. This means that you can start with just one tree if desired.

Peach trees can be found at local fruit nurseries across the state. If you can, talk to the local nursery owners about their experience growing peaches. They will have invaluable information to offer.

You will likely find peach trees for purchase in containers or as bare roots. Containerized trees are available in a variety of sizes and prices. Bare roots are small, dormant woody plants without soil that must be planted within 24-48 hours of purchase. The advantage to these plants is that they are less expensive; the disadvantages are that the plants are smaller, so it takes longer to produce a peach.

Planting a peach tree is much like planting a deciduous tree. Check out the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry resources on planting trees (go.uvm.edu/treeplanting) to make sure you start your tree off on the right foot.

After your peach tree is planted, it will need to be watered at least 1-2 inches per week for the first year (including rainfall). This watering will help the roots get established in its new site. Depending on the size of your tree, after about 2-5 years, you can expect to have peaches to pick. Peaches are ready to pick when they turn a yellow-orange to pink and release fairly easily from the branch. Peaches can be kept on the countertop until completely ripe (there should be a little bit of give when gently squeezed). Ripened peaches can be stored on the counter or in the refrigerator in bags or containers for a week.

Interested in having peaches sooner? Look for pick-your-own farms that offer peaches in addition to other fruits like apples, pears and sour cherries.

The post Ask a master gardener: How to grow peaches in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

With reports of bear conflicts rising, state urges Vermonters and visitors to the state to be aware, proactive

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. […] Read More The post With reports of bear conflicts rising, state urges Vermonters and visitors to the state to be aware, proactive appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont’s skier visits on the rise

The Vermont Ski Areas Association’s 53rd annual meeting on June 8-9 For the first time in two years ski area members, associate members, partners and sponsors were able to recap a successful ski season in person. Despite the lingering effects […] Read More The post Vermont’s skier visits on the rise appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont farm fertilizes with human urine

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - It may seem unorthodox, but the Rich Earth Institute has been pasteurizing urine for use as fertilizer. The Rich Earth Institute has been around for decades and they have a full suite of practices from research, education and tech innovation to make this happen. The head...
WCAX

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors. The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be. The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35...
BERLIN, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices ease back to $4.93

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell 4 cents this week to $4.93 per gallon, as gas in general has come down the last two weeks, when they peaked at $5/g, if only slightly. Gas prices were $4.71 a month ago and $2.99 a year ago. The US price today is $4.84, down 10 cents for the week.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Big step for tiny turtles as they get released in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After spending the winter at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, a handful of spiny softshell turtles made their way into the wild on Wednesday. ECHO staffers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife released 16 spiny softshell turtles into the lake. It’s an annual event that’s...
ANIMALS
sevendaysvt

Vermont Taps Ag Official as Top Cannabis Enforcer

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has hired a longtime state agriculture official to be its director of compliance. Cary Giguere, director of public health and agricultural resource management for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, will start on July 17. His job will be to ensure licensed cannabis...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
mychamplainvalley.com

Wake boats causing controversy in Vermont

Richmond, VT — Wake boats have caused a wave of controversy in Vermont, as a petition was submitted in early March to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, calling for new rules about their use. The citizen group coined “Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes” who submitted the petition are centering around the idea that wake boats are hurting both the environment around smaller lakes and the water quality itself.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Vermont just got a whole lot richer! For the first time ever, Wednesday night’s $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State, and while we don’t know who the winner is, one store in Middlebury is celebrating.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Boston

3 tent camping destinations in New England just ranked among the best in the U.S.

Pack up your tent and head for the mountains for the ultimate tent camping experience in New England this summer, according to VacationIdea.com. The online travel publication released a list of the 25 best tent camping spots in the U.S. and included Acadia National Park in Maine, the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, and the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire and Maine.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peach Trees#Fruit
VTDigger

Vermont Public ... what?

Vermont Public former Radio's new "brand," dropping the apparently-old-fashioned word "Radio" from its name, is a misguided gesture made worse by the result: A dangling non-phrase with a pair of modifiers lacking a noun. Yes, radio was the medium for “The Shadow” and Jack Benny, but there's no dishonor in...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
WCAX

A peek at Cat Viglienzoni's marriage celebration

Advocates react after Gov. Sununu’s recent veto involving landfills. Inside one Morrisville shop sits a world of possibilities to learn about and to try out modern herbalism. Record-breaking year for Vermont’s Green Up Day. Updated: 8 hours ago. The numbers are out and this year’s Green Up Day...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Green Up Vermont tries new method to reduce plastic waste

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Up Vermont on Monday unveiled its newest method of working toward eliminating single-use plastics. The group dedicated the first of 33 water bottle filling stations that will be placed at high-use public places throughout the state. The stations were funded by a grant from the...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
524
Followers
751
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy