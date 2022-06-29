Ridgefield residents named to the Dean's List at Bryant University

Westchester Parks Foundation’s (WPF) Camp Morty, a quality outdoor residential camp experience for children residing in underserved communities in Westchester County, will be returning to Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem for the first time in two years. The camp will officially open July 3 for five one-week sessions. Camp Morty will also be adding a new robotics program this summer, awarded by a grant from Verizon, along with traditional summer camp activities including swimming, hiking, nature exploration, canoeing and more. The robotics program will encourage campers to learn a new skill set like coding in a safe environment with hands-on staff. This is especially important to children from underserved communities in Westchester.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO