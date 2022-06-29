ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

SpotemGottem Arrested in Miami After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem was arrested in Miami, Fla., over the weekend, according to NBC South Florida.

Police tried to pull over the 20-year-old rapper (real name Nehemiah Harden) while he was speeding on a jet ski near Miami Marine Stadium, but SpotemGottem went on to flee from authorities on the motor vehicle after police turned their sirens on, according to the local news outlet.

When police caught up to him, the artist was then arrested on charges including reckless operation of a boat, fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

“This is an unfortunate situation. My client was on a jet ski. He wasn’t placing anyone in harm, so for him to be in jail overnight is unfair treatment of him,” SpotemGottem’s defense attorney told NBC South Florida .

The rapper was previously arrested for felony gun charges in Aventura, Fla., in July 2021, after authorities reportedly found him lying in bed next to an AK-47. At the time, there was a warrant for his arrest in connection to an incident in Miami Beach, during which he allegedly pulled a gun on a parking garage attendant.

In September, he was hospitalized after he was a victim in a drive-by shooting while leaving his studio, according to Complex .

SpotemGottem released his fan-favorite track “Beat Box” in 2020. The track peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

