Wimberley, TX

Jacob’s Well off-limits for swimming due to ‘threat of high bacteria levels’

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 2 days ago

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — People can’t take a dip in one of Central Texas’ most popular swimming areas “for the foreseeable future,” officials said.

Hays County officials said Jacob’s Well Natural Area, located on Mount Sharp Road just north of Wimberley, is off-limits for swimming due to a variety of factors such as “the threat of high bacteria levels, other pollutants and poor visibility conditions.”

Hays County gave additional details Wednesday, saying staff saw the water was stagnant, with algae sitting on top of the water. Out of an abundance of caution, they decided to halt swimming for the time being.

The swimming spot moved to a reservation system that allows 45 people in the water every two hours, and officials have said the area was booked about two months in advance. Given the “unusual circumstances,” Hays County said it’s working with the auditor’s office to issue refunds to those who made reservations.

County officials said it would monitor the issues and keep people updated through its website and social media channels. The area is still open for hiking and geocaching.

KXAN’s Nabil Remadna reported in July 2021 some conservationists are worried the area could soon dry up if not properly taken care of.

Austin Chronicle

Violet Crown Amphitheater Plans Proceed With “Some Changes”

The Violet Crown Amphitheater, a planned development including condos, offices, and a 20,000-plus-capacity music venue off Highway 71 in Southwest Austin, has claimed it is still "proceeding." But months after developer Craig Bryan and his team withdrew their request for Austin Water service, no alternative strategy for water and wastewater has been confirmed that would allow the controversial project to proceed at the size and scale it had intended.
KVUE

Report: San Marcos City Council to reconsider massive film studio due to environmental concerns

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos leaders will reconsider a recently-approved tax break for a massive film studio set to be located in the La Cima master-planned development. The $267 million, 820,000-square-foot Hill Country Studios facility would be located at 6202 West Centerpoint Road and is expected to include 12 sound stages, backlots, production offices and more.
kut.org

Why does the city 'repair' streets by covering them in gravel?

You're drenched in sweat, city pools are closed for lack of lifeguards and the stench of asphalt is in the air. Welcome to summer in America's coolest city. Austin's hot, dry summer creates ideal conditions for hardening fresh asphalt. So the city's Public Works Department toils through the sweltering heat to resurface as many miles of roads as possible from May through September.
newsradioklbj.com

Georgetown Imposes Once-Per-Week Watering Schedule

Due to sustained high water use nearing system treatment capacity, the City of Georgetown is enacting Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan. The change means watering with an irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler will be restricted to one day per week. Over the past two weeks, water production from...
