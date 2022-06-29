ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels pitcher Archie Bradley suffered broken elbow during brawl with Mariners

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley is expected to miss significant time this season after suffering a broken elbow Sunday that landed him on the injured list.

Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters that the injury occurred when Bradley attempted to jump the dugout railing during the brawl against the Seattle Mariners. Cameras caught Bradley tumbling over the railing and falling into the dirt in front of the dugout.

Bradley is the second player to land on the IL due to the brawl, along with Mariners catcher Luis Torrens, who had left shoulder inflammation Monday. Torrens attempted to play the role of peacemaker during the brawl, and Bradley suffered his injury before even making it into the melee.

Frostad told reporters that the Angels expect to be without Bradley for a couple of months.

Bradley, 29, began his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he spent a few seasons as the team's closer before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Angels in March.

This season, Bradley has appeared in 21 games and has allowed 10 earned runs in 18.2 innings pitched. His 4.82 ERA is the highest in his career since he switched to a relief role after the 2016 season.

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
