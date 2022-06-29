ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley McBryde to Take ‘A Few Weeks’ Off the Road Due to Personal Reasons

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ashley McBryde is taking some time away from the road for a few weeks due to personal reasons, her team shared Tuesday (June 28) via McBryde’s official Facebook page .

“Thank you for all the well wishes. For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks,” the statement reads. “We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available. She wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever! — Team Ashley”

McBryde played CMA Fest in Nashville a few weeks ago and performed “Love Is Alive” during the public memorial for the late Naomi Judd in May. According to McBryde’s official site , the singer-songwriter’s next show is set for July 14 in Charleston, South Carolina, as part of Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour, with additional shows throughout the United States and Canada. McBryde’s tour dates also list an upcoming performance as part of the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in late July

Last September, McBryde was forced to postpone a few concerts after sustaining injuries in a horseback riding accident in Montana. According to a detailed account from McBryde, she fell off a horse and landed on her head, resulting in a concussion and the need for stitches. At the time, McBryde postponed shows as she was “not able to walk without assistance.”

Last year, McBryde released the EP Never Will: Live From a Distance , which followed her 2020 acclaimed album, Never Will . In May, she earned her first No. 1 hit on Billboard ‘s Country Airplay chart with the Carly Pearce collaboration “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which appeared on Pearce’s 2021 album 29: Written in Stone .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Alan Jackson Drops out of Major Concert Amid Recent Health Issues

Alan Jackson dropped out of the CMA Fest, which kicks off on Thursday in Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer was scheduled to headline a show at Nissan Stadium and is scheduled to start a tour later this month. Jackson, 63, announced last fall that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall: ‘I Could Have Easily Died Last Weekend’

Oak Ridge Boys' singer Joe Bonsall is sharing more about the severity of the medical problems he alluded to last week. The 74-year-old says he could have died. On Friday (June 17), Bonsall addressed concerns about his health, admitting he was not looking his best during shows the previous week. He also let fans know that Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers would be filling in for him during the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lady A Suffers Awkward Glitch During CMA Fest Set

Lady A suffered a blooper during their Sunday night set at CMA Fest and had to restart a song. The awkward moment went down at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, as the trio, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, showed off their upcoming single, "Summer State of Mind." The song was the sixth track of the night, just after their 2021 cut "What a Song Can Do." After hyping up the new single, the band launched into it, and everything seemed fine. However, after just a minute or so into the track, Charles Kelley paused the show, citing "technical difficulties."
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Randy Travis Makes Rare Appearance During CMA Fest

The 2022 CMA Fest was packed with a star-studded lineup of some of country music's greatest. Fans descending upon Nashville, Tennessee from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 had the chance to sing along with icons including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and more, but it was a surprise appearance on one of the final nights of the annual music festival that gifted fans with a truly exciting experience as Randy Travis made a rare appearance at CMA Fest.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
South Carolina State
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Admits Blake Shelton Divorce Helped Her To ‘Know’ Herself ‘Better’

Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Garth Brooks
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Sons’ Wild Opry Dancing: ‘Crazy Boys’

Carrie Underwood says video of her two boys goofing around while she sings at the Grand Ole Opry is a fair indication of how interested they are in her music and career. The singer saw a clip of a video taken by a fan during Tuesday's Opry performance, later put to social media. Taste of Country shared the story on Wednesday morning (June 8), and a few hours later, Underwood admitted that when it comes to what mom does for a living, Isaiah and Jacob are about as interested as they would be if she were a banker or a car insurance salesperson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off The Road#Concussion#Brooklyn#Cma Fest#Beers On Me Tour
Billboard

Chlöe Got the Sweetest Gift From Beyoncé After 2022 BET Awards Performance: ‘Making Me Proud’

Click here to read the full article. The perks of being a protege! Chlöe Bailey received a special delivery following her red-hot performance at the Sunday (June 26) 2022 BET Awards from what appears to be none other than Beyoncé. The rising R&B star shared a close-up of the beautiful white flower arrangement on her Instagram Stories and Twitter, along with a handwritten note that read, “You killed it last night! Making me proud. All my love, B.” Billboard has reached out to Bailey and Beyonce’s reps. The elder half of Chloe x Halle lit up the stage at the Microsoft Theater in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Is Natalie Maines Okay? The Chicks Postponed Tour After Doctor's Warning

The Chicks have postponed three tour dates after Natalie Maines' vocal difficulties forced them to cut short a performance. A doctor's warning prevents Maines' from ignoring what her body needs, even though it means some fans had to be dissapointed. Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer announced on June 20...
CINCINNATI, OH
Taste of Country

Ryan Hurd Shows Off His Skating Skills With Wife Maren Morris in ‘Pass It On’ Video

Ryan Hurd takes us to the roller rink in the music video for his song "Pass It On." The good vibes song is the first track off his debut album, Pelago. The video opens with Hurd walking into a fairly empty roller skating rink. His happy demeanor causes a few people to scratch their heads as he smiles and greets everyone who crosses his path. As the song progresses and Hurd's joy becomes infectious, we see more people joining the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Poison Pulls Out of Nashville Show, Reveals Bret Michaels Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Poison was set to perform alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crüe and Joan Jett at the Nashville stop of their joint stadium tour on Thursday night (June 30), but the band pulled out after frontman Bret Michaels was taken to the hospital. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, members from Poison stepped onstage to let the audience know that Michaels was hospitalized after having “a bad reaction to medication” and will not be able to perform. According to the publication, the reaction may have been related to COVID-19. Fans took to Twitter to seemingly confirm...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards

June 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Garth Brooks will be honored at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a press release Tuesday that Brooks, 60, will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual awards show in September. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Luke Bryan Says He’s ‘Got Probably Half of’ His New Album Done

Click here to read the full article. Luke Bryan will release new song “Country On” on Friday (July 1), and the entertainer says the track is the first from a new project he is working on. “I’ve got probably half of the project done,” Bryan told SiriusXM’s The Highway during a recent interview. “I’m going to spend a couple of more months, hopefully as ‘Country On’ is rising up the charts, will spend a couple more months writing a lot of music. We’re working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs. We’ve got several songs...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Stirring Rendition of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson channeled one of her favorite Kellyoke artists on her talk show this week, taking on Alanis Morissette‘s irony-deficient hit, “Ironic.” “It’s like rain on your wedding day / It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid / It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take / And who would’ve thought… it figures,” Clarkson sings in her somber take on the famous chorus. “Ironic” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 13, 1996, and spent an impressive 32 weeks on the chart. The song is featured on Morissette’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ On Track For Third U.K. Chart Crown

Click here to read the full article. It took 37 years to reach No. 1, now Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” (via Fish People) is proving hard to move from the U.K. chart summit. Based on midweek sales and streaming data crunched by the OCC, “Running Up That Hill” is on track for a third consecutive week at No. 1. Bush, who was nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, is enjoying a remarkable resurgence off the back of season four of Stranger Things, which has featured the song in several life-or-death situations. The chart...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy