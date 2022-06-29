ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged in connection with Texas tractor-trailer deaths

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 2 days ago
Police charged two undocumented Mexicans on Tuesday with firearm offenses after finding the pair were connected to the 51 migrants who died from heat exhaustion in the back of a tractor-trailer truck found in Texas.

Federal prosecutors charged Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez separately as illegal aliens in possession of firearms, according to court documents filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas.

Prosecutors are requesting both D’Luna-Bilbao and D’Luna-Mendez be held without bond. They both face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Forty-six migrants were found dead in the back of a sweltering hot 18-wheeler truck parked next to a set of train tracks on a major road near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday night. Another five later died at local hospitals and 11 more are receiving treatment.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the incident “nothing short of a horrific human tragedy” during a press conference.

The U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations team is handling the case for a federal investigation.

According to court documents, San Antonio officers tracked the Texas registration plate of the semi-truck to a residence in San Antonio on Monday night.

There, police observed D’Luna-Bilbao leaving the residence inside an F-250 truck and pulled him over. During questioning, police found a handgun inside the truck.

Around the same time, police saw D’Luna-Mendez leave the residence in another vehicle, prosecutors said in additional court documents. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found several firearms, including a 9 mm handgun, a multi-caliber rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Both suspects have Mexican citizenship and admitted they were undocumented during police questioning.

Comments / 7

RLCJ Cooke
1d ago

Well still trafficking human beings. Promising a brighter future and better living conditions. When people in the US who are legal citizens living on the streets, in parks, allies, bus stops, abandoned and boarded up houses and camp shelters. Like the US is at war. This a better life for illegals. Why are they leaving their country. We don't need their problems. US has enough problems with it's own citizens

Reply
12
Paul Hansen
1d ago

10 yrs in prison for 51 murders. And you wonder what's wrong with this Country. Thanks to Joe Biden.

Reply
7
 

KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
zachnews.net

San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Police Department arrested a man last Wednesday evening for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.

Source: San Antonio Police Department (Information) Pictures: San Antonio Police Department, WOAI-TV News 4 San Antonio and KABB-TV Fox 29 (Courtesy) San Antonio, Texas: The San Antonio Police Department have arrested a man during the evening on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
