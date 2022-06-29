Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 126 of the invasion
- Nato leaders have announced a new “strategic concept” in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine which has “gravely altered our security environment”, describing Moscow as “the most significant and direct threat to allies’ security and stability”.
- Nato has formally invited Sweden and Finland to become members of the military alliance, according to a communique published by the Nato summit in Madrid. Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said he expected a swift ratification of their membership, telling reporters “After invitation, we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments. That always takes some time but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible.”
- Joe Biden has announced that the US will increase its military forces across Europe with extra land, sea and air deployments. The US president announced the stationing of a brigade of 3,000 combat troops in Romania, two squadrons of F-35 fighters in the UK and two navy destroyers in Spain. “The US and its allies are going to step up. We’re stepping up. We’re proving that Nato is more needed now than it ever has been,” Biden said in a short statement he read out before the first summit meeting began.
- Nato allies will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons in its war against Russia for as long as necessary, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Madrid.
- British prime minister Boris Johnson urged Nato allies to boost their defence spending in response to Russia’s invasion “to restore deterrence and ensure defence in the decade ahead”, his office said.
- Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Nato for its “clear-eyed stance” on Russia and for inviting Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance. Kuleba tweeted that Nato leaders had taken “difficult, but essential decisions” at the summit in Madrid. The summit was addressed on video by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
- At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities who have launched a rescue effort for survivors. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.
- Russia has claimed to have destroyed a training base for foreign mercenaries near Mykolaiv in its latest military operational briefing.
- Fighting continues in all settlements of the Lysychansk community, according to Serhai Haidai, Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk. “The shelling continues constantly, the destruction is catastrophic” he said.
- Ukraine’s president accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of becoming “a terrorist” leading a “terrorist state” and urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations. In a virtual address to the UN security council, Zelenskiy urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable.
- Ukraine’s president called for the United Nations to visit the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk. “I suggest the United Nations send either a special representative, or the secretary-general of the United Nations … so the UN could independently find out information and see that this indeed was a Russian missile strike,” he said of Monday’s attack which killed at least 18 people.
- The Russian army claimed Tuesday it had hit a nearby weapons depot with the explosion sparking the blaze at the shopping centre, which according to Moscow was “not operational” at the time.
- Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed administration in occupied Kherson, has said a date for a referendum for the region to join the Russian Federation had not yet been chosen, but that he expected the vote in “the coming half year”.
- Russia-installed officials in Ukraine’s Kherson region said their security forces had detained Kherson city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on Tuesday after he refused to follow Moscow’s orders, while a Kherson local official said the mayor was abducted.
- Syria has said it officially recognised the independence and sovereignty of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. It becomes only the second UN member state to do so, after Russia.
- In an interview with the NBC network in the US, Zelenskiy has compared scenes he saw at Bucha to a war movie, saying “It was just so quiet, everything was destroyed, dead people, destroyed army equipment. There was this sense of death. When they found people in the bottom of wells, hands bound, raped, and murdered – they’d done everything to them. I just didn’t know that this could be done by people who, 30 years previously, we had lived together in the Soviet Union, in one country. I just never had thought that humanity could be capable of this, and this changes how you look at people.”
- Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, arrived in Kyiv to meet Zelenskiy. The Indonesian president is the current chair of the G20 group, and his European trip is also expected to include a visit to Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Vladimir Potanin, known as the “Nickel King” and Russia’s second richest person, has become the latest Russian oligarch to be subjected to sanctions by the UK as ministers target “Putin’s inner circle”. The government announced sanctions against Potanin, who was deputy prime minister under Boris Yelstin; Anna Tsivileva, a cousin of Putin and president of the prominent Russian coal mining company JSC Kolmar Group; and Said Gutseriev, son of the already blacklisted Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev.
- Russia has not ruled out seizing western assets held on its territory. Foreign ministry press secretary Maria Zakharova said Russia was prepared to “act accordingly” if the west decided to use Russia’s frozen state assets – chief among them being around $300bn of central bank foreign currency reserves. She said the use of such funds “will be interpreted by us as an unlawful and defiantly unfriendly attack, giving us the right to take retaliatory actions to protect our interests. We should not forget about the foreign assets of western countries, businesses and citizens who are located on the territory of our country.”
