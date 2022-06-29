The Woman Who Plays Klaus’ Mom in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Has a Big Connection with Another Cast Member

Klaus Hargreeves finally gets to meet his birth mom, Rachel Herschberger, in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Some fans might be shocked to learn who brings one role to life in the new season. She has close ties with another Umbrella Academy star!

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Krista Bridges as Sarah Beth | Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Klaus Hargreeves dies and meets God in ‘Kindest Cut’

After Stanley (Javon Walton) accidentally shoots Klaus in the chest with an arrow, he dies on the floor of the White Buffalo Suite at Hotel Obsidian. In the afterlife, Klaus interacts with God (Birva Pandya), who he met previously in season 1.

After their one-sided conversation, Klaus is pointed in the direction of the beach. There, he finds the mausoleum Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) used to lock him in as a boy. One of Reggie’s trials replays in front of Klaus, then he begins to replay his teen years. On the roof of Hotel Obsidian, he witnesses another death he came back from . Finally, he meets a woman on the beach who he recognizes as his mother.

Tom Hopper’s wife Laura Hopper plays Klaus Hargreeves’ mom Rachel Herschberger

Klaus’ mother is played by his co-star Tom Hopper’s wife, Laura Hopper. In the scene, Rachel is seated at a dining room table with two bowls of Klaus’ favorite hangover helper, Menudo. “So how can you be my mom if you died before I was born?” Klaus asks, referencing the new timeline in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

“How can you die 56 times and come back to life?” she replied. The two converse about Klaus’ newfound ability. Rachel also says she’s been watching him mourn her. “I’m at peace,” she tells her son.

Outside of The Umbrella Academy , fans might recognize Laura from shows like Black Sails, Bulletproof , and Doctors . She will appear alongside her husband in Netflix’s 2022 summer romance movie Love in the Villa .

Laura Hopper was ‘delighted’ to play Klaus’ mom in ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Sheehan and Hopper play siblings Klaus and Luther Hargreeves in the Netflix series , but they’re close friends outside of the show. When they’re not working on The Umbrella Academy , they co-host a podcast with health enthusiast Byron Knight called The Earth Locker .

“[The podcast] gave us a brilliant avenue to focus on in between shooting,” Hopper told The Irish News . The duo bond over their mutual care for the Earth. The Earth Locker’s mission is to “bring light to a lot of the problems that are on this Earth that we don’t recognize as problems.”

Tom Hopper and Laura Hopper | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Since Hopper is so close with Sheehan, it makes sense Laura was delighted to work with him on the set of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. “So cats out the bag, secret is out, spilled the beans, Elvis has left the building!!” she said on Instagram .

“Delighted to have been a part of this incredible show. Phenomenal to work with @rozzymikes. A HUGE thanks to @steveblackmantv and @jeffkingtv for making me a part of the UA team and letting me frolic around as Amish then play in the void. It’s fun playing your husband’s brothers mother.” Laura Hopper, Instagram

