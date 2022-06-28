ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former federal prosecutor explains Trump's legal risks after Jan. 6 hearings

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows,...

Tom Hitter
1d ago

If I was Don the con I would be watching the movie hard where Will Ferrell is going to go to prison . I mean witness tampering, Instigating an insurrection, asking for the metal detectors to be taken down, not to mention the whole make-believe the election was stolen from him. The only thing you Trumper‘s are going to see that says trump 2024 is that will be on the front of his prison uniform . Inmate 2024

Mz B.
2d ago

can we just lock this criminal up so we can move on. #45The DespicableHuman

Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
