The moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived: Utica Bread's new location is now open for customers. You might remember how it got started. Utica Bread originally opened on lower Genesee Street in Utica, close to Tailor and the Cook. They closed that shop and moved operations to the Hemstrought's on Oswego Street, and then opened a second shop at the other end of Genesee Street in New Hartford.

