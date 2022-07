Police are currently on the lookout for Alexander Scott Ervin. He's considered armed and dangerous. I know here in Wichita Falls when you hear North Texas State Hospital, you probably think of the location off of Kemp Boulevard. This story is actually coming out of the Vernon facility. On Sunday night, Alexander Scott Ervin scaled an eight foot fence and escaped the facility. As of the posting this morning, he is still on the run.

