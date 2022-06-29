ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Live updates: June 28 primary election results for Summit County

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story will continue to be updated as Summit Daily News receives results. 11:17 p.m. According to Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel, there will still be other ballots coming in from other countries but she said in a text that she does not expect these to change the outcome...

Vail Daily

Few surprises in Eagle County’s primary voting

There were few, if any, surprises in Tuesday’s primary election. Eagle’s Glenn Lowe III, a Republican, carried his home county, but fell short in his primary bid to be the state representative for District 26 against Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek. Wolfson in the November election will face Steamboat Springs Democrat Meghan Lukens.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Linda Harmon: Friends of the Lower Blue River are fighting the good fight

Climate Change is an undeniable and definite fact whether you like it not. As a grandmother of three, this is a topic near and dear to my heart. I’ve never understood why climate deniers are so adamant in their refusal to accept the fact that climate change will completely affect where we live in the next few decades. I am extremely grateful for the foresight and hard work being done by people who do believe in science and fully understand the grave dangers climate change presents for communities like Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination, defeating Tina Peters in Colorado

Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk, won the Republican primary for secretary of state and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold in November.Why it matters: Republicans escaped the "disastrous" possibility that Tina Peters — the indicted Mesa County clerk and election conspiracy promoter — would serve as the party's nominee.By the numbers: Anderson claimed 44% of the vote, according to preliminary results posted just before 8pm, topping the 27% for Peters.The AP called the race for Anderson less than an hour after polls closed.Mike O'Donnell, a little-known candidate, even did better than Peters, landing 29%.What they're saying: "I will...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Safe Bars training available in Summit County

Safe Bar-trained businesses see benefits, such as:. Promotion on safebars.org website, social media and a window decal that assures patrons that their safety is important to the business, so customers are more likely to return and employees feel more comfortable in a place that prioritizes respect and safety. Staff preparedness:...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Lisa Eurich beats incumbent in Summit County assessor race

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the final, unofficial, results and to clarify that challengers may join the race ahead of General Election Day in November. Voters have chosen challenger Lisa Eurich to move onto the general election in the Summit County assessor race for the Democratic Party. There were no Republican candidates in this year’s primary, but there is a possibility that a challenger may appear before General Election Day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado dream trail, Peaks to Plains, sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Ganahl’s Desperate Closing Bid Sabotages General Election Campaign

The Denver Post’s Alex Burness reports on the relatively narrow victory last night by Heidi Ganahl over ex-Parker Mayor Greg Lopez in the Republican gubernatorial primary, with Ganahl squeaking out ahead of the baggage-laden Lopez by a 53-47% margin:. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only Republican...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Lawsuit filed in Boulder County airport shuttle service transaction

The marriage of airport shuttle services in Boulder County, consummated in February this year, is off to a rocky start, with the buyer of some assets of Flatiron Transportation LLC contending in a lawsuit that the seller failed to disclose material information that could have affected the purchase price. Simon...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

How John Eastman's Seized Phone Could Bring More Shame on CU Boulder

On June 28, the January 6 committee will hold what's been described as a surprise hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." No details have been revealed, but only hours after the announcement of the extra congressional session, news broke that John Eastman, the alleged mastermind of a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and keep President Donald Trump in office, had filed court papers over the seizure of his phone by the FBI.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon to hold special election Sept. 13 for open town council seat

The Town of Dillon will hold a special election for its vacant council seat Tuesday, Sept. 13. Council attempted to appoint a new councilor itself but ran into a deadlock with councilors unable to break the tie. A single council member seat is available after former councilor Steve Milroy stepped...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

How to have fun in Summit County this Fourth of July

July has arrived, and with it there will be a slew of patriotic parties in honor of Independence Day. Like last year, many favorite festivities are returning to fill the weekend with holiday joy. However, no public fireworks will be happening this year. Local governments haven’t put on a fireworks display on July Fourth since 2017 due to reasons such as fire risk, traffic and the coronavirus pandemic.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

