Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mexican man who tried to use fake documents to get a job in North Iowa is going to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Alvaro Ortiz-Camarillo, 25, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of an identification document and misuse of a social security number. Prosecutors say Ortiz-Camarillo used a phony Social Security card with someone else’s name and Social Security number when he completed employment and tax forms in July 2021 at a business in Lime Springs.

HOWARD COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO