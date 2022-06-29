ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, IA

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 2

mindyourownbeeswax
2d ago

1 of thousands in this state. women abuse the system 10 times greater then men. if men were given custody of kids then state aid probably wouldn't be needed.

Reply
3
