Can you adopt or foster a dog this week? Here's why activists are asking

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vj9Pm_0gP2r64L00

Would you be willing to adopt or foster a dog starting this week? Local animal rescues say Los Angeles animal shelters are full and they need people to step up ahead of July 4.

We spoke to the nonprofit Deity Animal Rescue team right as they were heading to a shelter in Lancaster.

"We're kind of working against time here. Especially with the 4th of July approaching soon and that being just a devastating day for animals with the fireworks," said Ellen Dante, founder and CEO of Deity Animal Rescue.

Saying that July 5 ends ups being one of the largest shelter intake days of the year. Many dogs get alarmed by the holiday fireworks and jump out the window or run away from their yard.

"It actually impacts the dogs that are already in the shelter initially because they start making room for the influx of dogs which means dogs perfectly adoptable dogs are going to be euthanized," said Dante.

This week, Deity Animal Rescue will take home as many dogs as they can into their care.

In the Inland Empire, Yucaipa Animal Placement Society is trying to place 50 puppies in new homes ahead of the holiday.

"We do know that the shelters do expect a few 100 dogs between each shelter this weekend," said Ginger Bryk, operations manager of Yucaipa Animal Placement Society.

If you already have a fury friend at home here are some tips to keep them safe this holiday weekend:

Keep your doors and windows locked

Turn on music or the tv to drown out fireworks

Keep them in a space they feel safe

Make sure they're tagged with your name and number

Microchip them

If you find a stray dog, check the Paws for Life website to find a microchip reader near you.

