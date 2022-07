PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Children’s is hosting emergency preparedness drills today at a field campus just south of the main campus hospital. What happens if a hospital becomes the scene of an emergency? What happens to all of the people inside, staff, surgeons, and others? Volunteers were “evacuated” and taken to a demo field hospital to practice emergency situational awareness.

