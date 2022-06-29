ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Company Known for Arena Deals Joins Proposed Midway District Development

By Jeff Lasky
 2 days ago
CAA Icon, a company known for helping develop some of the world's most renowned sports arenas, has joined one of the three competing proposals being considered for the Midway District.

“CAA Icon has overseen every major arena built in California over the last 20 years, so it brings unparalleled expertise," said Tony Manolatos, a spokesperson for Midway Village+, the name of the project. Among CAA Icon's portfolio are the new arenas for the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, the one under construction for the Los Angeles Clippers, and the world-famous O2 Arena in London.

The partnership with a company prominent in NBA circles has led some to speculate that the Midway Village+ proposed arena could be used to lure a NBA or NHL team in the future. Manolatos said it could be a possibility in the future, although there are no talks with a potential team owner. In addition, at 15,000 seats the plan's arena is smaller than any currently in either the NBA or NHL, although Manolatos says the arena could be expended.

The other two finalists to earn the bid to replace the current Pechanga Arena are called Midway Rising and Hometown SD. All three plans include a new arena, as well as thousands of new housing units.

San Diego city staff are currently studying the proposals with the expectation of making a recommendation to the city council later this year.

