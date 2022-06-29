Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 428 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Yava, or 25 miles southwest of Chino Valley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO