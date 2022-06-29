ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Why Democrats spent millions in some GOP primaries -- betting they can sway the base

By Alina Kim
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dghf_0gP2qmth00

Colorado voters on Tuesday will choose party nominees in a variety of local and statewide races -- and put to the test a multimillion-dollar plan by left-leaning groups there hoping to gain an advantage in the November midterms by influencing the Republican primaries.

Democratic-affiliated organizations have spent millions on political ad contracts to boost pro-Donald Trump candidates in the nominating contests, highlighting the platforms of those who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election while attacking more moderate GOP politicians.

It's the latest example of a familiar political plan that isn't just playing out in Colorado : The goal is try and help pick the Democratic opponent -- and in this case, to try to engineer the victory of ultra conservatives who may then prove weaker with the broader electorate.

MORE: Trumpism tempts Democrats as well as Republicans in next primaries up: The Note

History shows such tactics can have success. In 2010, the Democratic Governors Association nicknamed several GOP gubernatorial candidates, including Republican nominee Dan Maes, "Christine O'Donnell Republicans" to try to persuade voters to reject their electability. Maes ultimately lost his general election to then-Denver mayor -- and now Senator -- John Hickenlooper.

Still, some Democrats warn that the gamble comes with more risks than benefits: The boost of extreme Republicans could help elect candidates who repeal rather than uphold Colorado's codification of abortion access -- or who champion false claims of mass voter fraud, joining a rising tide of conservatives in other states who will control elections after challenging past results.

"I think it's very dangerous and potentially very risky to elevate people who are hostile to democracy," Howard Wolfson, who served as a counselor to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, told The Washington Post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JUBR_0gP2qmth00
Hugh Carey/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Senate candidate Ron Hanks speaks during the GOP Assembly at the World Arena on in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 9, 2022.

The strategy is most prominent with the nascent organization Democratic Colorado, which has spent more than $4 million in TV advertising across the state related to the GOP Senate primary. The new super PAC filed registration with the Federal Election Commission on June 2 and reserved more than $1.5 million last week to amplify the conservative credentials of right-wing, election-denying state Rep. Ron Hanks.

Hanks, who also takes a staunchly conservative stance on total abortion bans and claimed to have marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without entering the building, lags millions of dollars in fundraising behind the more moderate Joe O'Dea, a businessman.

Hanks raised just over $124,800, of which he supplemented $35,100 with personal loans. The wealthy O'Dea has more than $2.3 million. Unlike Hanks, he has affirmed his support for a bill to codify abortion rights nationwide but said he wouldn't vote for late-term abortions.

MORE: Money, MAGA and Democratic meddling take center stage in Tuesday's primaries

The winner of their primary will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

One 30-second Democratic Colorado ad aired on June 8 portrayed Hanks as a candidate who wants to "build Trump's border wall" and "wants increased access to guns," deeming him "too conservative for Colorado."

A week later, Democratic Colorado revealed a new advertisement that criticized O'Dea for supporting President Joe Biden's spending bill and previously donating to Bennet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sj0LF_0gP2qmth00
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Sen. Michael Bennet attends the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing in Washington, May 26, 2022.

Separately, targeted ads have made their way into Coloradoans' mailboxes emphasizing O'Dea's previous ties to Democratic politicians like "gun control advocate John Hickenlooper." (The mailer refused to disclose who paid for the message distribution -- a requirement under federal election law.)

The tactics did not go unnoticed by O'Dea's campaign or the Republican Party at large. In a statement, O'Dea accused Democrats of "propping up Ron Hanks in a desperate attempt to save Senator Michael Bennet." His campaign filed a federal election complaint, requesting that a federal judge block the mailers.

On June 20, the National Republican Senatorial Committee also filed an FEC complaint about what they called Democrats' "coordinated effort to hurt Republican candidate Joe O'Dea."

"These are egregious and reprehensible violations—the mailers violate black letter campaign finance law," said Brent Owen, an O'Dea for Senate attorney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pX0L_0gP2qmth00
Denver Post via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Greg Lopez makes speech during Colorado Republican State Assembly in Boulder, Colo., April 14, 2018.

A similar dynamic has played out in the Colorado gubernatorial race and the GOP congressional primary for the newly drawn 8th District. The DGA donated $500,000 in late May to Strong Colorado for All as well as another $1 million early June. The DGA remains the largest donor to the state-level super PAC.

Strong Colorado for All then donated $600,000 to state-level super PAC Colorado Information Network, which aired ads -- which were set to run up to Election Day -- against the Republican candidate for governor Greg Lopez. Although the ads ultimately concluded Lopez was "too conservative for Colorado," they also highlighted his Republican stances on abortion and LGBTQ marriages and his loyalty to Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020.

When asked about this campaign strategy, DGA spokeswoman Christina Amestoy said in an email to ABC News: "Greg Lopez holds views that are too extreme and out-of-touch for Colorado. Voters need to know what he believes in, what he would push on the state, and just how dangerous of [a] governor he could be."

MORE: Responding to Roe's demise, some fellow Democrats tell Biden: 'Do absolutely everything'

Strong Colorado for All did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the DGA have spent $32 million to elevate state lawmaker Darren Bailey, who is running against former Aurora mayor Richard Irvin in Tuesday's Republican primary election. And ahead of the California primaries earlier this month, the House Majority PAC promoted right-wing candidate Chris Mathys against moderate incumbent David Valadao in the 22nd District.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Democrats#Colorado Senate#Campaign Finance#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop#Democratic#Republicans
Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns a 'Red Wave is Coming' After Midterm Primaries

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin put on her prognosticator hat Wednesday morning as she warned The View's co-hosts that "a red wave is coming" ahead of the midterms. After Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry knocked off incumbent Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina in Tuesday's Republican primary, Griffin, a former Trump official herself, ruefully predicted that the Republican ticket will be dominated by "people who deny that the election was even won by Joe Biden."
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC News

Daughter of GOP lawmaker calls on female relatives to rally for abortion rights: 'Show them this affects their lives too'

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests and fiery debates across the country -- even putting families at odds over the issue. Jessica Stamas, daughter of a Republican state senator from Michigan, posted a video on TikTok Friday after the ruling calling on women who have family members who are senators and representatives to "show them this affects their lives too," likely referring to a possible state decision on abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy