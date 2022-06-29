ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Orcutt Road roundabout update set to change travel patterns

By Alexis Perales
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ivw40_0gP2qYUP00

At the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo, motorists will notice a change of direction that started on June 27.

According to city officials, this detour is due to the Orcutt Road roundabout project.

Travelers heading northwest from Orcutt Road (Edna Valley side) will have a right turn to continue north toward Johnson Ave. There will be no access to Tank Farm Road from this direction.

Travelers heading east from Tank Farm Road can travel straight toward the Edna Valley.

In consideration of the most recent closure update, there will be no access for those heading to Orcutt Road north and the road is still closed for those driving southbound from Johnson.

The City of San Luis Obispo encourages travelers to take alternate routes if they are able to.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Fatal Industrial Accident in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Emergency response units reported to a fatal industry accident at Paso Robles Truck Center off Monterey Road outside of Paso Robles just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening. The incident is under CalFire and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s jurisdiction. This is a developing story that...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/20 – 06/26/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 20, 2022. 14:54— Alfredo...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
The Paso Robles Press

Be Advised: Vegetation Fire on Derby Lane in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Emergency units are currently responding to a fire on Derby Lane in Paso Robles. According to a quick observation from Paso Robles Police Department, the fire appeared to have started around Derby Lane, where several structures were threatened. The fire spread south into the Canyon area between 4th Street and Orcutt Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Tank Farm Road
kprl.com

Fourth of July Activities 06.30.2022

Lots going on Monday in the north county. The Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire station precedes the fourth of July parade. The parade runs through Templeton beginning at ten. Atascadero will hold its annual 4th of July Music Festival at the lake park bandstand from 4-8 Monday afternoon and...
TEMPLETON, CA
Fast Casual

Juice It Up opens in Santa Barbara County

Juice It Up has opened its first Santa Barbara County location in Santa Maria, California. Featuring the brand's fresh store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the store is owned by first-time franchisee Boby Singh, who recently signed a nine-store development deal for Central and Northern California, according to a company press release.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KEYT

Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years. "Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert. The event...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Four people injured in crash at Oceano Dunes

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after noon, a 19-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle on a 15-foot dune when the vehicle rolled. The crash left four people complying of pain and in need of medical care, according to State Parks rangers.
OCEANO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy