10 Musical TV Shows To Watch If You Like 'Queens'

By Aina Sofian
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusical television shows are hugely entertaining with addictive songs and complex dance choreography. But recording new music and rehearsing for these sequences take a lot of time, effort, and money, making these shows even more special when everything comes together. Queens is one of the newest musical shows to...

collider.com

Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Everything's Trash' Trailer Shows Life Imitating Art With Phoebe Robinson's Leading Lady

When the world seems to be on the verge of collapse, leave it to Phoebe Robinson to step in and give us hope. Today, Freeform shared a trailer for their upcoming series, Everything’s Trash, which is oddly on point with recent happenings and indicative of the times we’re finding ourselves in. Known as a comedian, author, actress, and one half of the podcast-turned-HBO special series, 2 Dope Queens, where she worked alongside Jessica Williams, Robinson stars in the timely project that focuses on life, love, and the messiness of the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

First 'Ivy & Bean' Images Are Here to Make Your Day Better

It’s time to stop everything you are doing and check out the adorable first-look photos that Netflix released from their upcoming series of films Ivy & Bean. The streamer also took the opportunity to announce that the first movie from the slate that is being produced hits the platform in early September. The story centers around two girls who never expected to be friends. However, the more time they spend together, the more they learn that seemingly different people can become the best of pals.
NETFLIX
Collider

10 Movies like 'The Black Phone' to Watch Next For More Haunting Horror Stories

Ethan Hawke is no stranger to horror movies, from The Purge to Sinister, and now he’s brought his A-game for another terrifying movie, The Black Phone. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), this movie is an adaptation of a short story written by Joe Hill. Derrickson co-wrote the adapted screenplay with C. Robert Cargill (Sinister) and the two of them produced the film alongside Jason Blum.
MOVIES
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

First ‘A Friend of the Family’ Images Show a Nervous Mckenna Grace & a Creepy Jake Lacy

Dramatized true-crime stories are everywhere today from HBO's imagining of The Staircase to FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven. Fans of the original stories flock to the scripted versions to see what’s changed and, more importantly, what’s stayed the same. Such will absolutely be the case for the upcoming Peacock limited series, A Friend of the Family. Today, the streamer revealed some first-look photos of the new production, depicting their two main characters — teenage kidnapping victim Jan Broberg Felt (Mckenna Grace) and her groomer and captor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). The series will also star Academy Award winner Anna Paquin as Jan’s mother, Mary Ann, and Colin Hanks as Jan’s father, Bob with Leo Tipton as Robert’s wife, Gail. Nick Antosca, who recently found success standing behind another true-crime scripted series, Candy, serves as the showrunner and executive producer.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Hulu Right Now

In the mood to binge-watch some magic and adventure? Want to be transported to a whole new world? A good fantasy series can help you do just that. Whether it's monsters or magicians you're after, werewolves or witches, Hulu's library covers all that and more. Can't find what you're looking...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Underrated Horror Movies of the 1970s (and Where to Stream Them)

The 70s were a golden era for horror films, with the monster films of previous decades giving way to an era full of slashers and final girls. Giallo was going strong and Hitchcock-inspired story beats morphed into something new. Birthing many of the horror franchises that are still going today, this decade has been commented on to the ends of the earth and there is still plenty more to be said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Where Is the Hotel Oblivion?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.Besides the Academy itself and the Temps Commission, The Umbrella Academy now has two new mysterious locations for our dysfunctional team of supers to decipher. Season 3 of the Netflix series introduces us to the Hotel Obsidian, an eerie art déco hotel that serves as a safe haven for anyone looking for a place to stay. Full of shady guests and odd, cryptic rooms, the Obsidian doesn’t come alone in the show’s mythos. It is followed closely by its interdimensional twin, Hotel Oblivion. But what exactly is the Oblivion? And what role does it play in this season of The Umbrella Academy?
TV SERIES
Collider

Surprising No One, Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’ Gets R Rating

The Movie Pictures Association of America has finally rated Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated horror movie, Nope. And, surprising absolutely no one, Nope got R-rated for violence, bloody images, and strong language throughout the film, the same reasons that gave Get Out and Us the same rating. While Peele’s previous films...
MOVIES
Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘We Have To Give Black America Their Flowers’

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t until 2018 that Sister Rosetta Tharpe was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acting as a much-needed if inadequate corrective of sorts to the lack of recognition the industry has given Black women. But we still have a long way to go. Yola — who recently played the queer gospel legend in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss Tharpe’s legacy. “We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music,” Yola says. “We...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Angela Aguilar Signs With SESAC Latina, Talks Challenges of Being a Female Mariachi Singer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mariachi singer Angela Aguilar has signed a worldwide deal with performance-rights organization SESAC Latina. The 18-year-old singer comes from a long line of mariachi and Mexican cinema royalty – including her father, the Grammy-award-winning mariachi singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar; the late film star and master mariachi singer Antonio Aguilar; and her grandmother, the prolific Mexican singer and actress Flor Silvestre. Having made her singing debut in 2012 at the age of nine, the singer has only continued to gain recognition. The same year she released her debut album, “Primero Soy Mexicana” in 2018, Aguilar was...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

10 Best Movies Recommended by David Fincher

For three decades, David Fincher has been making some of the smartest, slickest thrillers around. Beginning with Aliens 3, Fincher has delivered knockout after knockout: Fight Club, Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl. His upcoming film The Killer, produced by Netflix, looks set to add another classic to his filmography. A notorious perfectionist, Fincher is known for demanding several takes of a scene before he is satisfied.
MOVIES

