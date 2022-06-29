10 Musical TV Shows To Watch If You Like 'Queens'

Dramatized true-crime stories are everywhere today from HBO's imagining of The Staircase to FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven. Fans of the original stories flock to the scripted versions to see what’s changed and, more importantly, what’s stayed the same. Such will absolutely be the case for the upcoming Peacock limited series, A Friend of the Family. Today, the streamer revealed some first-look photos of the new production, depicting their two main characters — teenage kidnapping victim Jan Broberg Felt (Mckenna Grace) and her groomer and captor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). The series will also star Academy Award winner Anna Paquin as Jan’s mother, Mary Ann, and Colin Hanks as Jan’s father, Bob with Leo Tipton as Robert’s wife, Gail. Nick Antosca, who recently found success standing behind another true-crime scripted series, Candy, serves as the showrunner and executive producer.
