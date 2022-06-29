ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Turners Falls man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121aRW_0gP2q4L600

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Turners Falls man was sentenced on Monday in Springfield on child pornography charges.

Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 years for child pornography

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Brian Cooper, 64 , was sentenced to four counts of distribution of child pornography, six counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Between April 2018 and October 2019, Cooper distributed, received, and possessed child pornography files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He distributed and received the child pornography files from online associates via Instagram. A search of Cooper’s residence in October 2019 revealed thousands of child pornography files stored on a tablet and multiple thumb drives.

At the time of the search, Cooper was arrested on state court charges and has been detained since.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Turners Falls, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Longmeadow PD: Man arrested for burglaries

Longmeadow Police arrested a man on Thursday after serving a warrant in Springfield with the help of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Springfield Police Department Warrant Apprehension Team.
LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Turners#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy