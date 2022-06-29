Turners Falls man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Turners Falls man was sentenced on Monday in Springfield on child pornography charges.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Brian Cooper, 64 , was sentenced to four counts of distribution of child pornography, six counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Between April 2018 and October 2019, Cooper distributed, received, and possessed child pornography files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He distributed and received the child pornography files from online associates via Instagram. A search of Cooper’s residence in October 2019 revealed thousands of child pornography files stored on a tablet and multiple thumb drives.

At the time of the search, Cooper was arrested on state court charges and has been detained since.

