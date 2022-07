Houston will continue to watch a low in the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Its organization, track, and intensity will determine the amount of rain expected for southeast Texas on Thursday and Friday. For now, it looks like the dry ground can handle all the rain without widespread problems. Things should dry over the weekend and July 4th looks muggy and hot.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO