'Horrorscope' Taps Jacob Batalon, Avantika, Alana Boden & Adain Bradley as Leads

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO