Astronomy

'Horrorscope' Taps Jacob Batalon, Avantika, Alana Boden & Adain Bradley as Leads

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirth charts and moon signs have been all the rage over the past few years with friends gathering together to talk about why their sun in cancer makes them cry all day (I’m a cancer, so no shots fired!) and why mercury being in retrograde caused them to lose the apartment...

collider.com

