Integration is key for organizations today across pretty much every technology stack they own, which is probably why it’s a major factor in Gartner’s Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022. But, there is a risk that integration has become a feature rather than an outcome we work toward, a checkbox if you will, rather than a primary goal that delivers significant and measurable value. This is especially true in security, where ‘integration’ questions have been included in every enterprise and service provider product and service RFP for the past decade or more—yet many security stacks are still poorly integrated.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO