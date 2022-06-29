ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Bale's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Transformation Had Interesting Inspirations

 2 days ago
Forget Natalie Portman's arms for just one moment (we know, it's challenging) — it's time for Christian Bale's jaw-dropping Thor: Love and Thunder transformation to shine. Christian plays the film's central antagonist: Gorr the God Butcher. He's somewhat unrecognizable as the Marvel villain, disappearing into Gorr's ghostly, somewhat eery visage with...

ETOnline.com

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Make an Adorable Red Carpet Debut at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!. The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Jamie Alexander Teases Surprising Return of Lady Sif

Marvel Studios is hosting the World Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in Hollywood tonight and all of the stars are hitting the red carpet. The film will see the return of Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif, who hasn't been seen in a Thor film since Thor: The Dark World and it seems that the actress will be in a different place in life than we've seen before. While walking the red carpet, Alexander teased her upcoming appearance as Lady Sif.
Popculture

Christian Bale Reveals He Would Return to Batman Role on One Condition

Christian Bale isn't ruling out a return to Batman completely, although the actor does have pretty steep conditions for reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. After appearing as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Bale told PopCulture.com's sister site ComicBook.com that he would only return to his role as the superhero if Nolan was the one who asked.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth Reveals When He'll Quit Playing Thor

Thor Odinson may be retired in Thor: Love and Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth isn't hanging up the hammer just yet. After Avengers: Endgame concluded with Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in space, the space viking returns for a reunion with the new Thor: his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Despite the Australian actor's recent comments that Thor 4 "might be [his] last Marvel movie" — Hemsworth is no longer under contract with Marvel Studios — the eight-time Marvel Cinematic Universe star hints his superhero retirement will be shortlived.
