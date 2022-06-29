Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Attempted Suicide After His Father's Death

He crashed a Lambo into a BMW... We've all done some pretty goofy things as kids, with some of us even damaging our parents' cars in our younger years of driving, speaking from personal experience. However, most of us didn't get the chance to crash one costly SUV into another. That's one thing that 10-year-old Samuel, son of Ben Affleck, called to experience firsthand while on a family trip to a luxury car dealership. The vehicles in question were a Lamborghini Urus and what looked like a BMW M60 or XDrive 50i. In a shocking turn of events that surprised nobody, the Urus, piloted by the young boy, crashed into the BMW. Of course, this was not the child's fault, with many speculating the cause of the accident, mostly revolving around Mr. Affleck's hand in the matter. So let's speculate together.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO