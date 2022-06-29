ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Attempted Suicide After His Father's Death

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content warning: This post contains a text description of a suicide attempt. In his new Hulu documentary, "Life in Pink," Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, offers an intimate look at some of the most memorable and traumatic moments of his life, including a suicide attempt following his father's...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Can’t Stop Smiling While Watching Machine Gun Kelly Perform: Photo

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had their ups and downs, but their love was on full display as MGK performed on Wednesday, June 8 in Texas. In a photo, Megan was seen in the audience as her rockstar future husband performed onstage at a show at the Moody Center in Austin. Megan, 36, rocked a midriff-baring, spaghetti strap top, long nails, and perfect makeup as she smiled broadly and held her hand over her heart watching MGK, 32, whose real name is Colson Baker.
AUSTIN, TX
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Levels-Up Her Hair Color to Match Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can now cross off "get matching hairstyles" from their relationship bucket list. On June 27, the couple attended the premiere of Colson Baker's new Hulu documentary "Life of Pink" and took the title quite literally, debuting pastel pink hair, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Prevention#Hulu#Hotel Diablo
NME

Tommy Lee reveals cause of broken ribs: “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story”

Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass On His Face During Performance

Machine Gun Kelly was left bloodied during an impromptu performance at the restaurant, Catch, in New York City late Tuesday after smashing a glass on his head while singing “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Kelly had performed at Madison Square Garden earlier in the night. “I don’t give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motorious

Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son's Driving Lesson Gone Wrong

He crashed a Lambo into a BMW... We've all done some pretty goofy things as kids, with some of us even damaging our parents' cars in our younger years of driving, speaking from personal experience. However, most of us didn't get the chance to crash one costly SUV into another. That's one thing that 10-year-old Samuel, son of Ben Affleck, called to experience firsthand while on a family trip to a luxury car dealership. The vehicles in question were a Lamborghini Urus and what looked like a BMW M60 or XDrive 50i. In a shocking turn of events that surprised nobody, the Urus, piloted by the young boy, crashed into the BMW. Of course, this was not the child's fault, with many speculating the cause of the accident, mostly revolving around Mr. Affleck's hand in the matter. So let's speculate together.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Throws North West A Lavish Camp-Themed Birthday Party, Jessica Simpson's Daughter Attends: Photos

Into the woods they go! Kim Kardashian made sure North West had the best 9th birthday ever as she took her eldest daughter and her pals (including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick and Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson) on a rustic camping trip. "🪵 CAMP 🏕 NORTH 🪵" Kim wrote in a Tuesday, June 28, Instagram post alongside a slew of photos of her little girl enjoying her big day, which included riding on a private jet, fun-filled outdoor activities and little tents for every attendee to sleep in.KIM KARDASHIAN MISSES BOYFRIEND PETE DAVIDSON'S FINAL PERFORMANCE ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy