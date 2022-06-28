ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker admitted to hospital in Los Angeles, accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian

By Leonie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsnZu_0gP2oTZq00

Travis Barker has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles .

The Blink-182 drummer has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a report by TMZ . The musician was accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian .

The report states that Barker first attended West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning (28 June) after experiencing a health issue, but was then transferred to the larger Cedars-Sinai by ambulance.

TMZ points out that earlier in the day Barker had tweeted, “God save me”. It is not yet known why Barker is seeking medical treatment.

The Independent has contacted Barker’s representative for comment.

Barker and Kardashian officially got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in May. Later in the month they held their primary celebration in Portofino, Italy.

The wedding was attended by the famous Kardashian family, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MykG_0gP2oTZq00

Kardashian has also now changed her name on Instagram to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Earlier this month she criticised the “editors” of The Kardashians for not highlighting her “fairytale” engagement to Barker in favour of “drama” over her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick ’s reaction.

In a recent episode of the famous family’s new reality series, the Poosh founder said she was left “annoyed” after watching the edits of her storyline for the show.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split. Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson. E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Hospital#Wedding#Tmz
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

North West and her friends took Kim Kardashian’s private jet to birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style. “The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs. Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling. “This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.” Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week. In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy