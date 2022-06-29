ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le’Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing Match

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Two of the NFL ’s most revered running backs of the last decade are finalizing paperwork for a chance to do battle. This summer, Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell look to face off in a potential boxing match.

According to TMZ , the former NFL stars will reportedly lace up their gloves and square off against each other at Los Angeles’ newly named Crypto.com Arena on July 30, 2022. As a part of YouTuber Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves event, McBroom elaborated on the announcement during an interview with TMZ and gave insight into Le’Veon’s potential involvement.

“Another football player, close friend, I will say, since he’s like my brother, he’s been actually trying to get in the ring for a while now, Le’Veon Bell,” McBroom expressed during the interview. “He literally had a contract, I believe, last year, and he stopped it for boxing and making music.”

Furthermore, Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are just the tip of the boxing iceberg for McBroom’s Social Gloves event. The undercard for the event is stacked with talent with former NBA player Nick Young squaring off against rapper Blueface and McBroom fighting YouTuber AnEsonGib.

The official announcement between AP and Bell hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the exhibition is set to be properly revealed in the coming weeks.

