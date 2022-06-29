CVS and Rite Aid emergency contraception limits have arrived in locations on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CVS announced on Monday that they will limit their availability of the morning after pill to three per customer in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

In a statement, the drugstore chain said it had an "ample supply" of Plan B and Aftera, two products that can be taken by women to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if a birth control method fails.

"To ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves, we've implemented a temporary purchase limit of three (boxes) on these products," CVS said in a statement.

Rite Aid said it will also limit its sale of emergency contraceptives, like Plan B and Option 2 brand pills. Customers are limited to three pills per order, according to the chain's website.

Walgreens, another major drugstore chain, said it had no plans "at this time" to place restrictions on sales of morning-after pills.

"Walgreens is still able to meet demand in-store," a spokeswoman said. "At this time, we are working to restock online inventory for ship-to-home."

We checked in with several drug local stores to see the availability of emergency contraception:

CVS on 600 Front Street in Santa Cruz said they are limiting plan b and other birth control to three per customer.

CVS on 1700 Mission Street in Santa Cruz said they are limiting plan b and other birth control to three per customer.

Walgreens on 1718 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

CVS 1140 South Main Street in Salinas said there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

CVS on 110 East Laurel Drive in Salinas said there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

Rite Aid on 602 Williams Road in Salinas there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

Rite Aid on 499 Alvardo Street in Monterey said there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

Rite Aid on 1701 Airline Highway in Hollister 1701 said there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

Walgreens on 600 Tres Pinos in Hollister said there is no limit to the amount of plan b and other birth control one can purchase.

