In the tragic aftermath of several mass shootings throughout the country, the United States Supreme Court has issued a 6-3 decision to strike down a 108-year-old New York gun law in a critical Second Amendment case — setting a new precedent for more relaxed gun laws across the nation. The case, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, dealt with whether New York’s current gun laws violated the constitutional rights of citizens in the state. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s ruling on this critical Second Amendment case means, and how it could affect you.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO