Alberto Del Rio stated he would like to wrestle Finn Balor and Roman Reigns this week in an interview with Sportskeeda. “One that I never had the opportunity to wrestle against is Finn Balor. He’s one of the best ones in the business. When he was coming in, I was going out of the company. We talked. We didn’t have the opportunity to become friends, but there was always a lot of respect between us even though we never really met before. Now, he is one of the greatest stars in the company and in the world. So I would love to wrestle against him. That would be a hell of a match,” Del Rio said.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO