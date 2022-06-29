Woman shot in head in Asheboro, flown to hospital, deputies say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Asheboro and flown to the hospital on Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial call came in as a welfare check at 6:42 p.m.

The RCSO says a woman was laying on the side of the road beside a car on Dunbar Bridge Road. She was bleeding.

When officials arrived, they say aircare was called for the victim who had been shot in the head.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

