A major part of broadcaster Ron MacLean's role at Sportsnet has come to an end. A report by The Athletic states Roger's Hometown Hockey, which MacLean has hosted for all eight of its seasons, has been cancelled. MacLean's workload will be much lighter, but he's not completely done. He told The Athletic that he will remain the host of Hockey Night in Canada.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO