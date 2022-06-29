ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Putnam County Man Sentenced to Prison for Transporting Child Pornography

By Tyler Barker
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Keegan Shane Stanley, 31, of Poca, was sentenced today to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release, for transportation of child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 9, 2021, Stanleyuploaded videos of child pornography to Dropbox, an online file sharing website. A search of his residence revealed over 1,600 images of child pornography.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

