Myrtle Beach, SC

'Tiger King' star Doc Antle set to be released on bond

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond has been set for "Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars. A...

www.cbs19news.com

Outsider.com

‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle’s Bond Set Following Money Laundering Charges

A judge has set a bond for “Tiger King” star Doc Antle on money laundering charges that add up to half a million dollars. On Monday, a federal judge in Florence, South Carolina, set a $250,000 bond for Antle. His real name is Bhagavan Antle. As of Monday evening, Antle is still behind bars. According to federal prosecutors, processing his release will take at least a day. Following his discharge, Antle cannot leave his 50-acre wildlife tropical preserve outside Myrtle Beach.
FLORENCE, SC
Doc Antle
