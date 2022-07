COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wondering where to find fireworks or other celebrations for this 4th of July? Here are some of the fireworks displays from across the Midlands. Organizers of Blythewood’s annual ‘Rockin’ Red White and Blue’ celebration said the town will host the event at Doko Meadows Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 2, 2022.

