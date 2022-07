PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council voted unanimously to amend parts of the Fair Access in Renting ordinances to settle a lawsuit filed by landlords in 2020. All the commissioners, minus the absence of Jo Ann Hardesty, voted to change portions of the law involving security deposits at their Wednesday city council meeting. The changes now loosen restrictions on regulations for landlords to hold back their tenant’s security deposits. Jerry Mason owns and helps manages properties across the metro area. He was also one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit claiming the ordinance was too vague and overreaching.

