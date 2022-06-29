ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh man who pleaded guilty in connection to starvation death of his 7-year-old sentenced

By Blaise Gomez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCXos_0gP2lvCh00

A Newburgh man who pleaded guilty in connection with the starvation death of his 7-year-old son has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Arturo Cuacuas was sentenced on Monday in Orange County Court, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The 55-year-old had pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the death of Peter Cuacuas.

In return, he had cooperated with the prosecution in the case of Peter's primary caregiver, 39-year-old Leticia Bravo.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison.

The DA's office said Arturo Cuacuas will be eligible for parole in just over a year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

