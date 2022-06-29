ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster’s 60th annual Community Art Exhibit on view July 16

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning in July, the annual Community Art Exhibit will be on view at the Lancaster Museum of Art. The 60th exhibition will celebrate the vast artistic talent throughout Lancaster County.

This year, a special 60th Anniversary Purchase Award will be available for a local artist to win. The award committee will choose one piece to be purchased for accession into the museum collection.

There will also be a first, second, and third-place winner, as well as, the People’s Choice Award winner.

Artists ages 16 years and older who work or reside in Lancaster County are eligible to submit their art through Sunday, July 3. It must be delivered to the museum of art during operating hours. An entry fee of $25 is required for museum members and $40 for non-members.

More information for those who wish to enter can be found here .

