Resident shoots at men trying to steal SUV in Pleasanton

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO