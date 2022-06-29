ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Resident shoots at men trying to steal SUV in Pleasanton

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resident opened fire on two men trying to...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 5

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for Oakland bystander killed amid police chase

OAKLAND, Calif. - A vigil was held on Thursday for Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai, who was killed after a deadly Oakland police chase along International Avenue. In a tragic chain of events, the suspect being pursued, crashed into a row of motorcycles, which landed on top of Soakai, who was eating a burrito at a taco truck.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#The Second Time#East Bay#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police arrest four juveniles who tried to hold up driver, led car chase

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Criminal charges against Oakland cops in deadly chase unlikely, expert says

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is investigating the actions of two officers accused of chasing a sideshow suspect without permission, then taking off after that car crashed and killed a bystander. Chief LeRonne Armstrong says the officers had to turn in their guns and badges pending an ongoing...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Anonymous tip leads to illegal fireworks bust in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. - San Pablo police say their social media team received an anonymous tip this week about a business selling large quantities of illegal fireworks. That tip has now resulted in arrests and the seizure of several thousand pounds of fireworks. On Thursday afternoon, an undercover police officer...
SAN PABLO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman reported missing in Oakland found dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman who was reported missing earlier this month in Oakland was found dead in Alameda, Oakland police said Wednesday. According to the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Zoe Hunt, 18, was located by Alameda police on June 20. Alameda police were initially unaware of...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pleasanton Police Say Man Opened Fire as Men Tried to Steal His SUV

The Pleasanton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an attempted auto theft that resulted in shots fired. Pleasanton Police Department is currently investigating an attempted auto theft that resulted in gunfire and asks anyone who may have witnessed or has information about this incident to call (925) 931-5100.
PLEASANTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy