Resident shoots at men trying to steal SUV in Pleasanton

A van that belongs to Running for A Better Oakland, a nonprofit serving youth, was burglarized for the second time in a span of four months. This time the van was also stolen, but has since been recovered.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested four suspects following a violent string of home invasions, including occasions where several men bound an elderly couple with belts before stealing their bank cards and jewelry and then continued on to hold a father and toddler at gunpoint. Police on...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A vigil was held on Thursday for Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai, who was killed after a deadly Oakland police chase along International Avenue. In a tragic chain of events, the suspect being pursued, crashed into a row of motorcycles, which landed on top of Soakai, who was eating a burrito at a taco truck.
An East Bay man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a woman while she was gardening in her front lawn. Rafael Mendoza-Reyes, 21, of Concord, was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed...
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is investigating the actions of two officers accused of chasing a sideshow suspect without permission, then taking off after that car crashed and killed a bystander. Chief LeRonne Armstrong says the officers had to turn in their guns and badges pending an ongoing...
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police arrested a man and a woman Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a shooting Saturday at the West Oakland BART station that left one victim with minor injuries, according to the transit agency. Officer Francisco Rodriguez recognized the suspects, who were wanted for questioning in...
UNION CITY, Calif. - Five people were shot at and two were struck on Tuesday in Union City after their car ran out of gas and they attempted to push it to a nearby gas station, police said. Officers were dispatched around 9:57 p.m. to Whipple Road and A Street...
SAN PABLO, Calif. - San Pablo police say their social media team received an anonymous tip this week about a business selling large quantities of illegal fireworks. That tip has now resulted in arrests and the seizure of several thousand pounds of fireworks. On Thursday afternoon, an undercover police officer...
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro police arrested two people who are suspected of attempted homicide and firearm-related charges on Tuesday. The arrest of Oakland residents Philip Taylor, 33, and Ryan Taylor, 36, comes as a result of an investigation into shots fired earlier this month in San Leandro. Police...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland police officers who were chasing after a sideshow suspect that caused a deadly crash have had their police powers revoked amid allegations of "irregularities and discrepancies" in their actions, the police chief said Wednesday. "We identified potential misconduct, very serious potential misconduct," said Police Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who caused “seriously bodily injury” towards a store employee, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday. The incident happened back on May 28 around 2:59 p.m. on the 2100 block of Taraval Street where a 47-year-old was pushed to the […]
OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman who was reported missing earlier this month in Oakland was found dead in Alameda, Oakland police said Wednesday. According to the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Zoe Hunt, 18, was located by Alameda police on June 20. Alameda police were initially unaware of...
A 77-year-old woman is facing charges of homicide and arson after allegedly starting a house fire that resulted in the death of her husband, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
OAKLAND, Calif. - It was supposed to be a celebratory weekend. Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai and his mother had attended the graduation of a fellow church member in Concord after she earned her bachelor's degree. Meanwhile, cousin Ian Finau and members of Toko Harley Rydaz – a Tongan biker club –...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police were called out to a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday morning involving a black sedan whose driver struck a woman, killing her before taking off. Officer Steve Aponte said the call came in at 4:46 a.m. and officers responded to Jackson and Kammerer avenues.
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that they arrested eight suspects during a massive drug seizure and confiscation of a gun. Authorities seized 90,718 M30 fentanyl pills, 23.1 pounds of powder fentanyl, 39 grams of black tar heroin, 9 grams of meth and a gun with an obliterated serial number.
The Pleasanton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an attempted auto theft that resulted in shots fired. Pleasanton Police Department is currently investigating an attempted auto theft that resulted in gunfire and asks anyone who may have witnessed or has information about this incident to call (925) 931-5100.
Some San Jose residents were instrumental in helping in the capture of a thief who broke into a mail truck in 2020, but they say they're still waiting for the postal service to deliver their reward money. Whenever there is a mail theft, the United States postal inspector immediately promotes...
