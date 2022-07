PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman arrested last week is facing an auto theft charge after deputies say she stole someone's work truck from their driveway. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was allegedly stolen from Lakeland Drive near City Lake. The victim's work truck had reportedly been parked in their driveway, unlocked, with keys and wallet inside.

