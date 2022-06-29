ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 murdered DC teens had both been shot before; impact of violence interrupters questioned

By Sam Ford
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC (7News) — While D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said his “heart is heavy with the question, 'Why? Why are we getting ready to bury another 15-year-old?'" it’s worse. Not only were Chase Poole and Blu Bryant, 15-year-olds, killed a week apart in unrelated...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

'I'm crying and hurting' | Mother of 15-year-old shot, killed in Shaw mourns death as homicide rate goes up

WASHINGTON — Angela Bryant was on her way home from a church convention in Virginia when she received a call from her daughter that her young son was shot. Officers responded to 8th & R Street Northwest in D.C. on Saturday night to find 15-year-old Blu Bryant with a gunshot wound. Gunshots in the area alerted the shotspotter technology before 9:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Maryland Reinstates Murder Conviction For Boyds Man Who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students

On Monday the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down its opinion in the case of Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, MD. Galicia was convicted in November 2018 of murdering two Northwest High School students in Montgomery Village on June 5, 2017. That conviction was overturned in January 2021 and remanded to Montgomery County Circuit Court. This now reinstates Galicia’s convictions on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery.
BOYDS, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Conviction Reinstated For Maryland Man Accused Of Killing High Schoolers

The Maryland Court of Appeals has reinstated a murder conviction for a man who helped kill two high school students, authorities say. Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, was involved in the murder of Shadj Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberoy, 18, the night before their graduation from Northwest High in June 2017, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dcwitness.org

Homicide Defendant Refuses to Stay in Hearing, Demands New Attorneys

A homicide defendant refused to proceed with a June 27 status conference unless the judge agreed to appoint him new attorneys. Daryl Thompson, also known as Darryl Tompkims, is indicted on 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license outside of a home or business, obstructing justice and threat to kidnap or injure a person for his alleged roles in the deaths of Edward Roberts Jr. and Tyler McEachern. Roberts, 29, was fatally shot on the 3500 block of 14th Street, NW, on July 30, 2016. McEarchern, 23, was fatally shot on the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, SE, on Aug. 29, 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Bryant
fox5dc.com

DC officials consider changes to outstanding traffic ticket law

WASHINGTON - There’s now hope for residents in the District who are unable to renew their driver’s license because of mounting debt from outstanding traffic tickets. The D.C. Council is considering eliminating driver’s licenses from the District's "clean hands" law, which denies licenses to residents who owe the city more than $100.
POLITICS
WJLA

SEE IT: Crews battle large fire at waste disposal station in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Fire and EMS crews worked to put out a fire at a waste disposal transfer station in Northeast D.C. Just after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the Fort Totten Solid Waste Disposal Transfer Station in the 4900 block of Bates Road Northeast. Upon arrival, a large pile of trash was on fire, first responders said.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Interrupter#Washington Dc#Violent Crime#Department Of Recreation#Blu
WJLA

New marijuana, hunting laws taking effect in Virginia Friday

(WSET) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most of the legislation passed earlier this year by the divided Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take effect Friday. That includes measures that lifted a sweeping ban on facial recognition technology, expanded hunting on...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Over 30 pounds of cocaine found inside man's electric wheelchair at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE, Md. - More than 30 pounds of cocaine was found inside a man's electric wheelchair at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made the drug bust and Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police officers arrested Gabriel Ruiz, 34, of Union City, N.J.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Twin brothers take on foster care system with 50-state walk

SUMPTER, S.C. (TND/WACH) — Twin brothers from South Carolina are taking steps to let people know about a system they experienced firsthand. The brothers are walking through all 50 states to raise money and awareness about the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods walked 20 miles, step by...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan’s Former Chief Of Staff Roy McGrath Charged With Falsification Of Records In Federal Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A superseding indictment returned Tuesday against Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, adds an additional charge of falsification of records on top of previous federal charges of fraud and embezzlement. McGrath was indicted last October in the U.S. District Court after he received a severance payment of more than $200,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Service for the governor’s office, and allegedly represented that Hogan had approved it. McGrath is charged with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement and falsification of records. Prosecutors allege that after press accounts of his “severance”...
DCist

D.C. Residents Will No Longer Need A Doctor To Access Medical Marijuana

The D.C. Council on Tuesday unanimously passed an emergency bill that removes the longstanding requirement that anyone looking to get medical marijuana first get a doctor’s recommendation. The bill, which was introduced by Councilmembers Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) and Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), instead allows residents over the age...
HEALTH
WJLA

List | The trendiest summer events in the DMV

WASHINGTON (7News) — There is nothing like D.C. in the summertime, with daylight hours providing long summer days. It is only right to experience all the exciting summer events in the DMV. Washington D.C. Food:. Entertainment. THRW Social™. Museums:. Outdoors:. Performing Arts:. John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy