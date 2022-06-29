Bee conservation program unveils plan for Oregon

A bee conservation project with Oregon legislature backing has a new plan to engage farmers and landowners. The Oregon Bee Project is a collaboration between more-than-20 wildlife organizations and Oregon State...
Oregon has launched a new statewide, interactive map to determine the risk level for wildfires. And you can even narrow it down to your neighborhood. The Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map is a project of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University. The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association says...
A surprise uptick of summer chinook and sockeye salmon at Bonneville Dam prompted Oregon and Washington to reopen some July chinook fishing from the dam to Astoria and expand sockeye retention throughout the river’s jointly shared waters. Anglers will be allowed to keep hatchery chinook salmon July 1 to...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and...
(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state, according to a recent survey. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. An Oregon tribe and state leaders have agreed to co-manage fish and wildlife across a large swath of southwest Oregon, in what they say is a monumental arrangement and the first of potentially more comprehensive management partnerships between the state’s wildlife agency and tribal nations.
Four dams in the Klamath River along the Oregon and California border are in the process of being removed. But that means reservoirs previously used as a water source for firefighting will ultimately be gone too. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation is overseeing the removal of the dams. We learn more from Mark Bransom, CEO of the organization, about what’s being done to balance dam removal and firefighting in the region.
Shawn Snyder has made it his mission for the last 25 years to remove what he says are improperly placed or unsafe bolts from rocks in local climbing areas. His most recent target is the Meadow Camp area. It has caused an uproar in the rock climbing community. “It shows...
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bleak hospital financial picture from 2021 worsened in the first quarter of 2022, as a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations from the Omicron wave and rising labor and other costs combined to produce a dismal fiscal quarter that saw 58 percent of Oregon’s hospitals post a negative margin.
One of only a few boarding schools for Native American students still run directly by the federal government in Oregon is undergoing a close look at the school’s finances by the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General.
On June 13, Daniel Nguyen became the last winner in Oregon’s May election. It took 27 days for Clackamas County elections workers to finish counting ballots in the Democratic primary for House District 38. Nguyen, 43, a Lake Oswego city commissioner and the founder of restaurant chain Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, won by a mere 28 votes.
While abortion remains legal in Oregon, many residents could still find it harder to access services once planned bans in other states go into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has already led to 13 states imposing bans on most or all abortions, according to the Washington Post.
Klamath County — For the past few years, an ever-growing problem has plagued farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Basin. Each summer, an infestation of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets swarms across the region. The term Mormon cricket was coined in the 1800s when the insects overran Mormon crops in...
Raise a glass to forests! The nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever, along with a few craft breweries and a winery, is raising money to plant trees in fire-damaged areas around the state. Executive Director Seth Miller told KLCC, “The total goal is a million trees, and so we’re a little past...
Comments / 3