Wichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday night. Dewey Olivera-Greer was last seen around 11pm, in the 2000 block of South St. Clair. That’s in a neighborhood to the north of Pawnee and Meridian. Dewey was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray shirt with “dibs” on the front. He is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 100-pounds.

WICHITA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO