Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him.

It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Barker was photographed with his right hand up while he was on the stretcher.

Kardashian kept a low profile in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Barker didn’t go into detail about the medical emergency, but tweeted on Tuesday, “God save me.”

It was unknown if the tweet was referencing his medical condition or the song "God Save Me" that he produced for Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Travis' son Landon at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

Landon, who performed "Die in California" with MGK, posted videos from the performance on Instagram Stories. DailyMail.com reports he attended an after-party with MGK and Megan Fox, leaving with new girlfriend Charli D'Amelio.

Meanwhile, Landon's sister Alabama, 16, rushed to her dad's side in L.A.

She posted on Instagram Stories, "Please send your prayers," as well as a now-deleted TikTok photo of her holding Travis' hand in the hospital with the message "please say a prayer."

Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was taken to Cedars-Sinai.

The hospitalization comes days after news broke that Kourtney was battling COVID-19 for the second time.

In a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she contracted COVID-19 last week but has made a “full recovery.”

Last month, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot for the third time in Italy.

Travis and Kourtney were surrounded by their friends and family at their wedding extravaganza in Portofino, Italy.