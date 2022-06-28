ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRBCQ_0gP2kRxE00

It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Barker was photographed with his right hand up while he was on the stretcher.

Kardashian kept a low profile in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Barker didn’t go into detail about the medical emergency, but tweeted on Tuesday, “God save me.”

It was unknown if the tweet was referencing his medical condition or the song "God Save Me" that he produced for Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Travis' son Landon at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

Landon, who performed "Die in California" with MGK, posted videos from the performance on Instagram Stories. DailyMail.com reports he attended an after-party with MGK and Megan Fox, leaving with new girlfriend Charli D'Amelio.

Meanwhile, Landon's sister Alabama, 16, rushed to her dad's side in L.A.

She posted on Instagram Stories, "Please send your prayers," as well as a now-deleted TikTok photo of her holding Travis' hand in the hospital with the message "please say a prayer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWB0r_0gP2kRxE00

Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was taken to Cedars-Sinai.

The hospitalization comes days after news broke that Kourtney was battling COVID-19 for the second time.

In a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she contracted COVID-19 last week but has made a “full recovery.”

Last month, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot for the third time in Italy.

Travis and Kourtney were surrounded by their friends and family at their wedding extravaganza in Portofino, Italy.

Comments / 106

Billie j etie. Etie
4d ago

just found out he has pancreatitis he's in severe pain vomiting that's why he went in an ambulance I've heard that pancreatitis is a very very painful problem and it could be life threatening also so everyone needs to send prayers

Reply(4)
18
Tracy Montgomery
4d ago

Jeez! Almost nothing but negative comments on here... and why??? Give the guy and his wife a break. Im sure you would appreciate positive comments and prayers if it were one of your family members... REGARDLESS of what they do on their personal time. Maybe if people were more positive and actually NICE this world would be a more pleasant place to live these days.

Reply(4)
26
relay
4d ago

He should’ve known that the Kardashian women destroy every man that is involved with them. He was just a Freakshow for them but he’s lucky at least they didn’t turn him into a woman like they did Bruce.

Reply(7)
17
 

Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
