ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Some Tennessee businesses supporting abortion-related travel for employees

By Chelsea Beimfohr
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXiza_0gP2kLu600

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, a federal court allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy to take effect .

This ruling comes less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , allowing states to set their own abortion laws.

Some companies are now announcing they will provide financial support to employees that will have to travel out of state to receive the procedure, including City Winery.

TN Democrats fear state abortion laws will increase pregnancy complications, death; Republicans disagree

Michael Dorf is the founder and CEO of City Winery, which is a bar, restaurant, and live music venue. There are eight locations across the country, including one in Nashville.

“It’s real and it’s affecting a lot of our staff and our team,” Dorf said. “We just felt it was the human thing that people have a right to make decisions regarding their personal body. If a particular state isn’t going to allow them to do something, then we would support their travel and time off required to come to another state.”

Dorf went on to say that since his company operates in multiple states, it would be unfair for employees to have access to abortion in places like New York but not Tennessee and Georgia.

“It’s not going to just go away and I feel very proud of what we did,” Dorf said.

Many national brands and companies are expanding health care coverage and travel benefits for what they’re describing as “family planning” too, including Kroger, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Starbucks. Uber, Lyft, and Amazon are also following suit.

Tennessee tough-on-crime laws take effect July 1

Dorf says, to him, it’s not about politics or religion, it’s about equal opportunity for his employees.

“Our industry [ hospitality ] has been very challenged post-pandemic. It was tough before the pandemic. It’s been much harder and to get these kinds of responses, feeling like we’re in sync with a great majority of our staff and I think our customers, has been a very positive thing to see,” Dorf said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Tennessee unemployment website has been offline for days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tennessee’s unemployment website, Jobs4TN.gov, has been offline since Sunday, delaying benefits payments for thousands who use the site. A service interruption was reported by the vendor who operates Tennessee’s unemployment and labor data exchange Sunday, sending Jobs4TN.gov offline. Three dozen other states were impacted by the problems. The vendor, GSI, met […]
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Former Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Announces Launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC

NASHVILLE - Dr. Lisa Piercey, former Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health and health system executive, announced the launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to advising healthcare entrepreneurs and investors on market strategy, public policy, and growth opportunities. Based in Nashville, Tristela’s name is derived...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
WATE

‘What we are supposed to do’ Jobs4TN outage hurting East Tennesseans who receive unemployment benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 12,000 Tennesseans rely on Jobs4TN to make claims or file for unemployment, but the service outage after a reported cyberattack has made it impossible for residents to receive their unemployment benefits. Dina Williams, a Greene County teacher, has tried to make ends meet since finding out about the outage on […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee abortion clinics adjust to heartbeat bill

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortion care clinics are re-adjusting their services after Tennessee’s heartbeat bill went into effect this week. In Tennessee, it is illegal to receive and perform an abortion on patients with detectible embryonic or fetal cardiac activity, which usually starts around six weeks after a person’s last menstrual period.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Wkrn#The Supreme Court#City Winery#Tn#Democrats#Republicans
WYSH AM 1380

New laws on the books beginning July 1st in TN

July 1st means that a host of new laws will take effect in Tennessee. Here is a look at some of them. Local school systems now have to post curriculum and curriculum changes at the beginning of each semester. School districts will have to practice for remote learning situations, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy