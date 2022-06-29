ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker dating?

By Stefani Munro
 2 days ago
We might have a mini Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the making! Rumors are circulating that TikTok royalty Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker are dating. The two social media stars got tattoos from the same tattoo...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
